Orange Cassidy Says AEW 'Wouldn't Exist' Without These Stars

Orange Cassidy joined Barstool Rasslin' for an interview where they discussed Tony Khan, his rigorous workload, pudding, and plumbing. Cassidy also spoke about how the company wouldn't exist without a certain set of AEW stars.

"Without those guys, I wouldn't be sitting here with you," Cassidy said.

Who was Cassidy referring to? Chris Jericho? Cody Rhodes? Pineapple Pete? All good guesses. But Cassidy was speaking about Nick and Matt Jackson, The Young Bucks.

"This company wouldn't exist without them and it's very clear, it's very apparent. If you don't think that, then you don't know what AEW is. They are the heart, they are the soul, they are everything AEW represents," Cassidy said.

The Young Bucks will team up with FTR at All Out on Sunday, and Cassidy said they are responsible not only for AEW as a company but also for his success. "I am forever grateful to those people and they allow us to do what we to do. They allowed me to be me. I could be me and I could thrive in an environment where you could just be yourself and you don't have to listen to what everybody else says."

Cassidy said he was happy to find out that the Buck's will remain with AEW and continue to serve as EVPs. Meanwhile, he also issued them a challenge. "Them re-signing is a huge deal. I kind of want to wrestle them," Cassidy said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin'" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.