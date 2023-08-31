Tony Khan Shares Excitement For FTR & Young Bucks Teaming At AEW All Out

A week after denying a post-match handshake to FTR at AEW All In, The Young Bucks will attempt to find common ground as they team up with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood at All Out in Chicago this Sunday. While their relationship may not be in its best condition right now, AEW President Tony Khan is thrilled to see these two teams competing on the same side.

Speaking on the All Out media call, Khan laid out his thoughts on the upcoming tag team match that will see FTR and The Young Bucks join forces against Bullet Club Gold (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Jay White, and Juice Robinson).

"I think it's a big deal to have Young Bucks and FTR teaming up," Khan said. "For a long time, nobody thought they would see that in pro wrestling. These are not best friends. It's been a hard road with Young Bucks and FTR. You saw at the end of the match at Wembley [Stadium], it's a very competitive relationship. I think FTR and Young Bucks would consider themselves competitors, not close friends. [I'm] very excited to have them teaming up against Bullet Club Gold on this show."

It is worth noting that The Young Bucks and FTR have worked together on one other occasion. In July 2020, the four men teamed up to face The Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade during a "Dynamite: Fyter Fest" special in 2020. Due to some miscommunications though, namely Matt Jackson accidentally striking Harwood with a superkick, FTR and The Young Bucks emerged on the losing end of their match that night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW All Out media call with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.