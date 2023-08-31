FTR To Team With Young Bucks Against Bullet Club Gold In Eight-Man Tag At AEW All Out

The AEW World Tag Team Champions and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents are going to try to put the contentious ending to their match at All In behind them, at least for one night.

In a backstage segment on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," filmed in the locker room after All In, FTR and The Young Bucks did their best to talk through why the Young Bucks declined FTR's offer of a handshake at the conclusion of their trilogy of matches. Before the teams could truly get on the same page, they were interrupted by Bullet Club Gold, celebrating their win over The Golden Elite at the historic event. The cocky Jay White pointed out that there were four men in Bullet Club Gold, and four men between The Young Bucks and FTR, and challenged the quartet to a match at All Out in Chicago, IL's United Center on September 3.

FTR and The Bucks reluctantly accepted the match, with Bullet Club Gold clearly excited to get their hands on FTR after their much-lauded tag title match on AEW Collision earlier this year.