WWE Raw Preview 9/4: Payback Fallout, Chad Gable Challenges GUNTHER For IC Title

Tonight's WWE Payback 2023 fallout episode of "WWE Raw" is set to take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. A key championship bout is penciled for this evening's broadcast, with Chad Gable challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy member became the first wrestler to defeat GUNTHER on the WWE main roster, albeit via count out, a couple of weeks ago.

Notably, if GUNTHER goes on to retain the gold against Gable later, then he will more or less become the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history; the Imperium leader needs to hold onto the gold until the end of the week to break the Honky Tonk Man's record.

In addition to that, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle are set to battle The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag Team match. On last week's red brand show, Erik and Ivar defeated Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in tag team action after McIntyre attempted to cause havoc at ringside. During the commotion, "The Scottish Warrior" accidentally took out Woods with a chair. The New Day overcame McIntyre and Riddle two weeks ago following interference by The Viking Raiders.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes introduced Jey Uso as the newest member of the "Raw" roster at Payback on Saturday night. Will Uso make his presence felt on this evening's show? Additionally, fans may learn what's next for Becky Lynch after "The Man" defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match this past weekend.

Fans may also find out if Shinsuke Nakamura will want another crack at Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after suffering a loss two nights ago. And lastly, with Finn Bálor and Damian Priest capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and Rhea Ripley emerging victorious from her WWE Women's World Championship defense at Payback, what will The Judgment Day have planned next?