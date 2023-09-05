The Righteous' Dutch: No Major Stars Have Been Made From Scratch In WWE NXT

During an interview with the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast, The Righteous' Dutch, who was a WWE developmental talent between 2010 and 2011, claimed that Florida Championship Wrestling — WWE's former developmental promotion — produced more current major homegrown stars than the "WWE NXT" brand.

"Obviously, different eras and everything, but if you look at what FCW produced, that is who are the top stars in the WWE right now," Dutch said. "You got Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, New Day, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens. Ah, Kevin Owens was in 'NXT.' But the majority of the people that are top guys right now all came through FCW.

"I mean, you look at the Deep South, OVW [Ohio Valley Wrestling], like post-Cena, Batista, Lesnar. Punk. Post-that OVW. Between that time and FCW, there really wasn't a lot of top guys that were being produced. Even right now, I think from the time FCW ended until now, 'NXT' hasn't produced anybody of that caliber from scratch."

Dutch, who also spoke about coming close to joining the late Bray Wyatt's rumored "Wyatt 6" faction in 2022 during the same interview, said that he and Roman Reigns — one of WWE's most recent homegrown success stories — started in WWE's developmental system on the exact same day. The former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion explained that Reigns always thought he was going to get fired. Dutch responded by telling the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion that he was going to be a millionaire because of his look.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.