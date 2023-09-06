Shawn Spears Discusses The Differences That Exist Between WWE And AEW

Fans are constantly pointing out the differences between AEW and WWE, using them as a reason to support their particular cause online. As someone who has worked on both sides of the fence, Shawn Spears enjoys the differences and can see them.

"They both are big companies they both move fast so television is television, it's the same," Spears said to "Off Her Chops." "You hear the term, 'The grass is greener on the other side' or whatever, not necessarily the case. If you've been in the industry long enough you understand how it works, a television show needs to be put on." Fans often end up arguing about which company they prefer, using examples of the differences as a positive. However, that is something that Spears personally enjoys, and is a fan of due to the benefit it has for the industry as a whole.

"In terms of WWE fans and AEW fans going against each other, I don't care what side you're on because, at the end of the day, you're talking about wrestling," he said. "You're furthering the growth of the industry. As long as somebody is watching wrestling I don't give a s**t." Spears believes that WWE puts more time into the establishment of characters, but does think AEW will get there, pointing out that WWE has a lengthy headstart on them due to how long the company has existed. However, the "Chairman" also believes business is good for AEW, pointing to the recent success of All In as an example. "There needs to be differences, we are an alternative we have said that from the beginning," Spears said. "AEW is an alternative, for whatever that means as an individual or a wrestling fan, whatever your interpretation of that is, it's just wrestling."

