Booker T Assesses Tony Khan's Handling Of CM Punk & Own Role In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks the CM Punk situation got out of hand in All Elite Wrestling and the blame should start at the top, with AEW President Tony Khan.

"Tony Khan should've stepped in a little bit earlier, put his foot down," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast in the wake of Punk's firing, saying AEW needed direction backstage. "If Tony Khan can't do it, he should hire someone that can do it. It's hard being the bad guy, especially when you're buddies with a lot of these guys."

Booker says that he makes it a point to not get too close to any of his bosses to keep things professional, citing WWE's Head of Talent relations role as fulfilling duties he thinks Khan isn't confrontational enough to handle.

"I would love to have that job over in AEW," Booker chuckled, "with all that money and all that power."