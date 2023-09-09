Why Former Referee Mike Chioda Says HBK Shawn Michaels Was The Best At Selling

While the clash between Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam 2005 was a dream match at the time, these days it is best remembered for Michaels' over-the-top selling. Arguably no one knows this better than former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who had a front-row seat for Michaels' antics as he refereed the now-infamous bout.

On the latest episode of "Monday Mailbag," Chioda was asked about Michaels' overselling in the Hogan match, reiterating that he was well aware of what Michaels was up to and that he had no issue with it.

"It was popping me inside," Chioda said. "I was laughing inside, I was having fun with it, like he was. He was basically overselling. I kind of got the picture. He was just popping me inside without the smiling on TV. Of course, you can't smile as a referee on TV.

"You can smile if you're babyface and a heel. They don't know what you're smiling about ... But not as a ref. But yeah, it just popped me way inside ... It was just kind of like 'holy sh*t!' I knew what was going on. What are you going to do? I was like, 'He's making Hogan look strong!'"

While SummerSlam 2005 was an example of Michaels overdoing it in the selling department, Chioda was quick to point out that, when serious, Michaels was in a class by himself when it came to making opponents look good.

"He's the best at selling," Chioda said. "Shawn Michaels could sell his ass off. It's what babyfaces should do, heels should do, it's both ways."

