Rhea Ripley Has Opponent For Women's World Title Defense At WWE Superstar Spectacle

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the WWE Women's World Championship at WWE Superstar Spectacle this Friday in Hyderabad, India. It has been announced that The Judgment Day member will put the gold on the line against Natalya.

Ripley has defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Natalya twice already this year on television, with "Mami" overcoming the WWE veteran at the Night of Champions premium live event in May and on "WWE Raw" in July. Ripley has also put the belt on the line against Natalya on several WWE house shows in the last few months.

Ripley's most recent defense of the WWE Women's World Championship came at WWE Payback 2023, where she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. The 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner captured the gold by defeating Charlotte Flair on the first night of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

In addition to Ripley's title clash, the second-ever WWE Superstar Spectacle will see John Cena perform in India for the first time. The 16-time world champion is set to team up with reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Also, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will take on Indus Sher's Sanga and Veer Mahaan, who will be accompanied to the ring by Jinder Mahal.