John Cena Confirms He Will Wrestle At Upcoming WWE International Event

After news broke earlier today confirming his return to WWE, John Cena has now revealed that he will be wrestling in India for the first time on September 8 (via X). WWE will be holding its second Superstar Spectacle live event that day, and Cena is poised to compete for the first time since WWE WrestleMania 39 this past April.

Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳!

The time is NOW.... C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia https://t.co/ZtvpIBlgAm — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 21, 2023

In addition to appearing at WWE Superstar Spectacle, Cena will be on the September 1 edition of "WWE SmackDown." That episode is set to emanate from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Along with Cena, WWE stars such as Bianca Belair, Asuka, and both Jimmy and Jey Uso are advertised to appear during the event that night.

After his WWE WrestleMania 34 loss to The Undertaker in 2018, Cena transitioned into a part-time wrestler, putting more of a focus on his Hollywood career. Cena has returned for brief stretches of time since then, wrestling eight matches in 2019, one in 2020, 16 in 2021, one in 2022, and one (so far) in 2023. It's currently unclear if Cena will wrestle on the September 1 "SmackDown," or just at Superstar Spectacle.

During his WWE Money in the Bank appearance last month, Cena hit WWE star Grayson Waller with an Attitude Adjustment before teasing a future WWE WrestleMania in London, England. While Hollywood actors and writers remain on strike, it seems Cena will continue putting his star power to use as an international ambassador for WWE as they continue their push into India.