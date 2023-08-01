WWE Will Return To India For First Live Event In 5 Years With Superstar Spectacle

It's been a year of WWE doing big shows internationally, with Backlash and Money in the Bank taking place in Puerto Rico and the UK respectively, as well as a record-setting live event in Mexico in July. But the promotion isn't done exploring foreign interests, and will now be looking to run their first event in a certain country for the first time in nearly six years.

WWE announced today they will be returning to India on September 8 for a live event, entitled WWE Superstar Spectacle. The show will emulate from the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India, with tickets set to become available on Friday, August 4. The event, WWE's first in Hyderabad, will be their first show in India since December 2017 in Delhi, which was headlined by current WWE CCO Triple H battling former WWE Champion, and WWE's most prominent performer of Indian descent, Jinder Mahal. This Superstar Spectacle in India was originally planned for January 2023, with WWE even announcing the event in December 2022, only for the show to be postponed due to a merger involving Sony Sports Network, WWE's TV partner in India.

While Superstar Spectacle is still too far out for a card to be announced, WWE's announcement advertised current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and several others. Indian stars Mahal, Veer, and Sanga of Indus Sher were also confirmed.