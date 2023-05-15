WWE Backlash And SmackDown Events In Puerto Rico Each Generate $1 Million Gates

It's only been a week since WWE took Puerto Rico by storm, holding both an episode of "SmackDown" and the premium live event Backlash last Friday and Saturday, much to the delight of Puerto Rican fans. And it seems those fans helped WWE make a whole lot of money over the course of the weekend.

In a press release, WWE announced that both "SmackDown" and Backlash generated $1 million gates for the company, with "SmackDown" drawing $1.048 million with 14,282 tickets sold, while Backlash drew over $1.447 million with 15,145 tickets sold.