AEW's Tay Melo Shares 'Deep Thoughts' On Her Wrestling Career

All Elite Wrestling's Tay Melo is currently expecting her first child with fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara. The couple announced the news back in May at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view. Melo has now shared some "deep thoughts" about her current wrestling career on social media.

"I never had so many deep thoughts about my career like now," Melo said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I love and miss wrestling so much. I arrived in the [USA flag emoji] in October 2016, no English and had NEVER watched wrestling before [laughing emoji] now for the last almost 7 years I dedicate myself to wrestling and did so many cool things that I'm proud and grateful for."

Melo expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to perform at significant pro wrestling events throughout her in-ring career, including WrestleMania 34, the WWE Mae Young Classic, AAA TripleMania, AEW All Out, AEW Revolution, AEW Double or Nothing, and AEW Full Gear.

"I worked for WWE, AEW & AAA," Melo continued. "I know it's just the beginning and now I'm extra motivated to have everything else. Wrestling changed my life, gave me a purpose and I think everyone should enjoy wrestling."

Melo wrestled at all the events she expressed appreciation for in her social media post. She entered the Women's Battle Royal that took place before WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Additionally, she participated in the WWE Mae Young Classic in 2017 and 2018.

Regarding the AEW events she listed, Melo wrestled on the main card of All Out in 2021 and on the pre-show in 2022. She also performed at AEW Full Gear in 2021 when she challenged Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women's World Championship, AEW Revolution in 2022 when she faced Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship, and AEW Double or Nothing in 2022 when she wrestled in a mixed trios match. The 28-year-old also performed at AAA's TripleMania event for the first time in April 2022.