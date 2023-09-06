AEW's Rob Van Dam Discusses Tense Situation With WCW Alum Scott Norton

"I'm looking at him and I'm so confused," RVD continued. "I'm talking to him and I use my hands when I'm talking. I don't know what I'm saying, I'm like, 'Dude, I don't know where that came from,' whatever. But my hand bumped her shoulder and she took that as an excuse to defend herself as if she was assaulted. So she started going like this and pushing me and hitting me. I grab this b****'s wrist and I just turn it to the outside which twists her and brings her to a submissive fold, shall we say. Then all of a sudden, Scott starts screaming at her, whatever her name is, and he grabbed her and they left."

Van Dam went along with his night while still confused about the encounter. Unfortunately, their heat was far from over.

"Next day at WrestleCon, I'm at my table signing with fans and Norton from far away goes, 'Rob, you and me ain't finished yet.' I said, 'Anytime, Scott. I'm right here.' He comes up to me and goes, 'Let's take a walk. We gotta talk.' We go over there and he goes, 'That's f***** up what happened last night.' I said, 'I agree, that's f***** up what your wife did.' He said, 'My wife? She said you were being an a**hole.' 'When? When the f*** was I being an a**hole? I didn't even see her. What the f*** are you talking about?' 'She said you were an a**hole and she said your friend was being an a**hole.'"

Van Dam forgot he was with Dan Masters but didn't find out any more details. Norton remarked that they weren't done, while Van Dam opted to shake his hand to let him know he didn't have a problem. Norton walked away.