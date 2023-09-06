AEW's Chris Jericho Opens Up About 'Close Friend' Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is still mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt), who sadly passed away at the age of 36. His death occurred during a particularly busy week for AEW talent, with Chris Jericho revealing on his latest "Talk Is Jericho" that he found out about the news just before flying to London for All In. He took the time to remember his former colleague on the podcast.

"At one point in time we were really, really close friends, and not that anything happened," he said. "But, you know, you don't see each other for a while, and you kind of drift apart because he's in one company and I'm in another. But, we always had a great relationship and I always kind of complimented him and spoke to him about his ideas."

Jericho got the chance to see Wyatt's creativity up close and personal when they feuded in WWE. One of their bouts was a Steel Cage Match where Jericho dove from the top of the structure onto his opponent.

"I'd do it now at 52, especially with someone like Bray, who I could trust," he said on the cage dive. "Bray was a creative faucet, so many ideas that he had and he would just keep pouring them out. 'Here's an idea, here's an idea, stop, stop, stop, what about that idea from a couple of ideas ago?' Just a great guy and left us way too soon. It hit me on the plane ride, I got really sad during the plane ride."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.