New Details Reportedly Emerge About Tragic Death Of WWE Star Bray Wyatt

Tragic new details have reportedly emerged in the death of former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt, who died from a heart attack at the age of 36.

According to TMZ, Rotunda suffered the attack in his sleep on Thursday, while taking an afternoon nap. Rotunda's fiancee became concerned when Rotunda's heart alarm went off for a prolonged period of time, at which point she found him in bed, turning blue from lack of oxygen, and called 911. Her mother attempted CPR, but the third-generation star was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities reportedly said that Rotunda was not wearing his portable defibrillator at the time of his death, though they could not confirm whether or not the defibrillator could've saved Rotunda's life. Rotunda had been suffering from heart issues after he contracted COVID earlier this year and his doctor had reportedly recommended the defibrillator. Rotunda had been in the process of attempting to get cleared for a return to the ring after his health scare at the time of his death.