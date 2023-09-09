Nick Aldis Talks About Being A Part Of 'Peak TNA,' Winning Impact World Title

In 2002, wrestling promotion Total Nonstop Action was created by Jerry and Jeff Jarrett. In the 21 years since, the promotion has seen many highs and lows, as well as name changes, numerous TV deals of varying quality, scandals, and more. Former TNA star Nick Aldis, speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," shared his thoughts on when the promotion was at its highest, and what made it so special at the time.

"I think I came in at the peak," Aldis said, stating that he signed with the company in 2008 and debuted as Magnus in 2009. "Right before Hogan, I think, is peak TNA." Van Vliet asked Aldis if he meant the company peaked under writer Vince Russo, with Aldis replying that was one way to view the situation.

"I think of it more as when there was that balance of Dixie [Carter], Jeff Jarrett, Vince [Russo], [Jim] Cornette, Dutch Mantell," Aldis continued. "There was a melting pot of philosophies and ideas."

According to Aldis, Jarrett helped keep the creative direction focused on delivering satisfying conclusions to storylines and drawing money. Mantell also helped in that department, with Aldis calling him an underrated figure backstage.

"That way of thinking cannot die out," Aldis stated. "It's absolutely imperative that people learn from people like Dutch and, whether people want to accept it or like it or not, from Cornette."