Impact's Angelina Love Opens Up About Future Hopes After In-Ring Retirement

Angelina Love is set to return to Impact Wrestling for the company's 1000th episode, but she's also pondering life beyond the ring. While Love doesn't have plans to call it quits just yet, she told "Busted Open Radio" what she wants to do when she eventually does retire.

"Would I love another championship run with something somewhere? Of course. I don't feel ready to physically retire tomorrow, but I feel like I'll just know when I am. But I do want to go into some kind of a backstage role, whether it's a trainer or an agent, helping people with promos because that was a really a big thing for me. I'm about to turn 42 in a week and I've been doing this since I was 18, so it's been more than half my life and my entire adult life. And I've spent probably more than 15 years doing TV, so I feel like I have a lot to offer the next generation, those who are up and coming. So that's an interest for me, too."

In the meantime, though, she will reunite with the Beautiful People at Impact's 1000th episode — and she plans on reminding everyone why they became stars in the first place. According to Love, the Beautiful People's segments were always the highest-rated, and fans will see the versions of her and Velvet Sky whom they remember from their original run in the company.

The Beautiful People aren't the only team who's reuniting at Impact 1000 either, as Bully Ray and D-Von are also scheduled to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Awesome Kong and other Impact legends will feature in some capacity.

