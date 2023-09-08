Heels Season 2 Episode 7 Recap/spoilers: The Things That Matter
Heels" Season 2, Episode 6 was an optimistic affair, for the most part. The Duffy Wrestling League has gained interest from Continuum, a media company that is interested in working with the independent promotion. It's the opportunity of a lifetime for Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and the roster, but the niggling issue of the promotion's financial troubles, which Jack doesn't know about, still lingers. However, Continuum is also interested in working with Florida Wrestling Dystopia, which has only added to the competition between both promotions.
That being said, the DWL could be on the verge of losing both its biggest star and its behind-the-scenes backbone. Charlie Gully (Mike O'Malley) wants Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) and Willie Day (Mary McCormack) to leave their homestead and join Flordia Wrestling Dystopia. While both seemed reluctant to accept the offer at first, they haven't completely ruled out the possibility of a move. Crystal is the main reason why Continuum started showing an interest in the DWL, and her moving to a rival promotion could derail the company's life-changing opportunity from coming to fruition.
Elsewhere, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) decided that he needed a purpose outside of wrestling. As such, he's now on the hunt for gainful employment, but will he find it in this week's episode? With that in mind, let's take a look at "Heels" Season 2, Episode 7, "The Things That Matter."
Outside distractions
Episode 7 opens with Ace at a job interview for a position in a nursing home. He says that he's willing to work hard, and the interview appears to go well as he gets the gig. Later in the episode, he reveals that his new gig is similar to his role as The Condamned, as both are about helping people.
Willie, meanwhile, is having more problems at home. She's been neglecting her family duties in "Heels" Season 2 to focus on the DWL, which has led to many late — and sometimes drunken — nights. This hasn't changed, as Episode 7 sees her snap at her daughter for asking for help with her college application. Willie tells her that college is pointless and that she'll never use her degree. Willie's daughter responds by accusing her of drinking too much, ultimately leading to an argument between Willie and her husband.
Of course, the DWL office isn't a feel-good environment either. Their upcoming cross-promotional show has a lot riding on it, as it could make or break either company landing a streaming deal. Gully is also breathing down Jack's neck, demanding that he write a great show that makes his company look good.
The pressure's on for Jack and the DWL
In the Continuum offices, Jennifer (Emmy Raver-Lampman) stresses that Jack and Gully both need to impress her; otherwise, neither company's product will be hosted on their platforms. However, her assistant is confident that they can launch the next WWE and gain mainstream exposure, but Jennifer still expects him to come up with a dazzling pitch that gets her excited about a form of entertainment that she's admitted to hating in the past.
Back in the DWL, "Wild" Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer) gives a lecture on the importance of the Continuum opportunity and what they need to do to improve. This doesn't go down well with "Big" Jim Kitchen (Duke Davis Roberts), who lashes out and says that he hates being lectured by "sanctimonious p****s." It seems that Jim is unhappy in the DWL at the moment, as he was previously chewed out by Willie for showing up to work a few minutes late.
Later on, Willie asks Crystal if she's thought more about Gully's offer. Crystal says that she isn't going to take it and apologizes to Willie, thinking that she's let her down. However, Willie tells her that she hates the word "sorry" and proceeds to tell the rising DWL star that she should never apologize for being a woman who makes he own decisions.
As previously mentioned, the DWL is in financial trouble, but Staci Spade (Alison Luff) and Willie are the only two people in Jack's life who know about the situation. Staci has been on an investigation since finding out about the predicament, and Episode 7 sees her look into the DWL's financial records as she fears the debt might hamper the company's potential deal with Continuum. Let's just say that her concerns are valid.
Ace's first day on the job, Rooster's sales pitch
Ace got a job at the old folk's home with the intention of helping the residents, but they aren't making it easy for him. One scene sees an old man accuse Ace of defecating on his bed and putting it into his pants. Afterward, the old man throws the context of his bowels all over Ace's face. However, the DWL star deals with it, as he later tells Jack that becoming the Condamned has made him stronger.
Of course, Ace's past actions will always hang over him to some degree. After he found out that Crystal was dating Bobby Pin (Trey Tucker), Ace intentionally broke her new boyfriend's leg during a match. In this episode, we discover that Bobby's doctor has told him that he hasn't made much progress in regard to his recovery, so he might never be able to wrestle again.
Back in the DWL, Jack tells the roster that they need to discover themselves on a deeper level and use that to inform their promos to impress Continuum. Meanwhile, Willie is still torn about staying in the company or joining Gully's promotion. She tells Bill that she's made a lot of mistakes and lost track of what's right and wrong. Bill tells her that it's never too late to make a change, but he doesn't have an answer when she asks if she should move on.
While Jack and his team are figuring out how to impress Continuum, Rooster Robbins (Allen Maldonado) uses his smooth-talking abilities to impress Jennifer on behalf of the FWD. He tells her that the FWD is a "church in a falling world," and people crave its chaotic elements as they're true to life. It goes down well.
Ace confesses his true feelings, Gully throws a party
Ace's decision to break Bobby's leg shows that he still has feelings for his ex, and that much is confirmed on "Heels" Season 2, Episode 7. After finishing his shift at his new job, he asks Crystal if what they had was true love; however, she tells him that he needs to move on and forget about the past.
The awkward conversations don't stop there, either. Now that Staci knows about the DWL's debts, she asks Bill if he loaned money to Tom Spade (David James Elliot). Episode 6's flashback scenes reveal that Bill bailed out Tom on more than one occasion, despite the fact their friendship had deteriorated and then some. Bill tells Staci not to tell Jack or Ace about the loans, as he promised their father that his sons wouldn't find out about his financial troubles.
Elsewhere, Jennifer and Continuum seem to be more enamored with the FWD's sales pitches. Gully throws a big party to wine and dine them, and Jennifer decides to stick around because she's enjoying the cocktails. This means that she misses her scheduled meeting with Jack and co., but they still send a video of the DWL roster's promos to Continuum, in which they all discuss why wrestling is meaningful to them.
Unfortunately, the inspirational video doesn't end the episode on a happy note. Staci's investigation reveals that the DWL's debts are very consequential, as they include bribes toward tax collectors and other "shady stuff." With the DWL on the verge of its big break, its whole world could also come crashing down.