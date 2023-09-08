Heels Season 2 Episode 7 Recap/spoilers: The Things That Matter

In the Continuum offices, Jennifer (Emmy Raver-Lampman) stresses that Jack and Gully both need to impress her; otherwise, neither company's product will be hosted on their platforms. However, her assistant is confident that they can launch the next WWE and gain mainstream exposure, but Jennifer still expects him to come up with a dazzling pitch that gets her excited about a form of entertainment that she's admitted to hating in the past.

Back in the DWL, "Wild" Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer) gives a lecture on the importance of the Continuum opportunity and what they need to do to improve. This doesn't go down well with "Big" Jim Kitchen (Duke Davis Roberts), who lashes out and says that he hates being lectured by "sanctimonious p****s." It seems that Jim is unhappy in the DWL at the moment, as he was previously chewed out by Willie for showing up to work a few minutes late.

Later on, Willie asks Crystal if she's thought more about Gully's offer. Crystal says that she isn't going to take it and apologizes to Willie, thinking that she's let her down. However, Willie tells her that she hates the word "sorry" and proceeds to tell the rising DWL star that she should never apologize for being a woman who makes he own decisions.

As previously mentioned, the DWL is in financial trouble, but Staci Spade (Alison Luff) and Willie are the only two people in Jack's life who know about the situation. Staci has been on an investigation since finding out about the predicament, and Episode 7 sees her look into the DWL's financial records as she fears the debt might hamper the company's potential deal with Continuum. Let's just say that her concerns are valid.