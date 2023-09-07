Aubrey Edwards Explains Why She Officiated Back-To-Back Matches At AEW All In

At the historic AEW All In at Wembley Stadium pay-per-view on August 27, referee Aubrey Edwards refereed back-to-back matches. She officiated Chris Jericho's clash with Will Ospreay and then The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn's AEW World Trios Championship victory against House of Black. Edwards explained why she reffed two matches in a row at All In while speaking on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast.

"So normally when Paul [Turner, AEW's senior referee] assigns matches for pay-per-views, we intentionally try for the ref team to not do back-to-back matches," Edwards said. "And I had made it very clear to him, like, 'Look. There are two people I want to work with most during this pay-per-view. I want to work with Chris Jericho, obviously, but I also want to work with Billy Gunn.'"

In addition to the Jericho-Ospreay bout and the AEW World Trios Championship encounter, Edwards also assisted with officiating the Stadium Stampede match along with the rest of the AEW referee crew. That stadium-wide brawl saw Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Penta El Zero Miedo defeat Mike Santana, Ortiz, and Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Edwards, who also said that she didn't really know how to referee tag team matches until officiating some of Gunn's tag bouts during the COVID-19 pandemic era at Daily's Place, first signed with AEW in September 2019. She made history at AEW All Out 2019 by becoming the first female referee to officiate a world championship match on pay-per-view.

