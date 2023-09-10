Cathy Kelley Discusses Roles Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Played In Her WWE Return

Cathy Kelley was part of the WWE broadcast team from 2016 to 2020, often filling the role of a backstage interview. But when Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of the company last year, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque took control of WWE's creative direction, Kelley was brought back into the fold with open arms.

"When I left, the door was never completely closed," Kelley explained on "Out Of Character" recently. "I had always had an open door with both Steph and Triple H, stayed in contact the entire time." According to Kelley, Triple H and McMahon are great leaders, noting that she loved working with the former during his tenure running "NXT." With him in charge of WWE's main roster, she felt like she'd be able to pursue some of the opportunities she'd had her eyes on before her departure.

"It felt like the right time and the right opportunity," Kelley stated. "Steph was really welcoming with listening to what I wanted to do." McMahon encouraged Kelley to learn commentary or writing, as she knew Kelley was passionate about both areas.

"I don't know what about me Triple H sees, but I look up to both of them. I think that they're both incredible leaders," she confessed. "Just being around both of them at the panels that we've done, you learn just by osmosis, seeing how they work, seeing how much passion they have for the industry."

"Because that door was always open, I don't think I second-guessed coming back," Kelley added, noting that a role was open. "I felt very ready for it."

