Cathy Kelley Details Return To WWE

Cathy Kelley joined WWE for her first spell in 2016, primarily serving as an interviewer on the "NXT" brand. In February 2020, after years of featuring on "NXT," the WWE Network program "WWE Now," and Sam Roberts' Sirius XM radio show about WWE, Kelley resigned from the position to try out new creative endeavors.

However, earlier this year, she was one of the many people brought back to the company under the new leadership of co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, and the Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"They made it very clear that the door was always open and then, [it] just kind of happened," Kelley recalled on "The Big Thing" podcast. "I remember I just sent him a birthday text and that's sort of what snowballed everything for me coming back."

For Kelley, it was an easy decision to return to work with Triple H and Stephanie due to the impression they made on her during her first run with the company. "Working for them was very appealing. I think that they are both the epitome of what great leadership looks like."

Multiple opportunities were presented to Kelley, with Stephanie and Levesque seeing great potential in what she had to offer. "[Stephanie] was like, 'Do you want to come back as a writer, do you want to come back as a liaison to WWE community and do a lot of the events like going to different food kitchens or the boys and girls club.'"