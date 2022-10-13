Cathy Kelly Seemingly Comments On Comparisons To Renee Paquette

In the past week, fans have seen two of the more beloved backstage interviewers return to wrestling, with Cathy Kelly rejoining WWE as part of the "WWE Raw" broadcasting team, while Renee Paquette joined AEW last night on "AEW Dynamite." What should be cause for happiness, however, has in some circles descended into debate over whether Kelly or Paquette is better, and which company made out better with their signing.

Kelly, for her part, is having none of that. In a tweet shortly after Paquette's debut on "Dynamite" last night, Kelly had a message for fans trying to make things a competition between her and Paquette.

"Imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling," Kelly tweeted.

While Paquette was obviously busy last night, she appeared to echo Kelly's sentiments, taking to Twitter earlier this morning to post a simple pointing tweet towards what Kelly was saying.

Kelly began her career with WWE back in 2016 and would work there for four years as a backstage interviewer and personality before departing the company in 2020. It was announced last week that Kelly would return as part of WWE's overhaul of their broadcast team. Paquette, meanwhile, joined WWE in 2012 and remained there until August 2020. She has since devoted time to her podcast, "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," various other projects, and starting a family with her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Rumors Paquette could be joining AEW surfaced last weekend shortly after reports emerged that WWE was also looking to sign her. She was officially announced as "All Elite" an hour before "Dynamite" aired in her hometown of Toronto, Canada, last night.