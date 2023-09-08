Anthony Bowens Recalls AEW Fan Whose Mindset Was Changed By Viral 'He's Gay' Moment

In an interview with Out, one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Anthony Bowens, spoke about how his viral moment that took place this past June on "AEW Rampage," where fans chanted "He's gay!" during his verbal exchange with QTV reporter Harley Cameron, changed the mindset of an AEW fan.

"I had a moment at a meet-and-greet in Detroit... this one random man who wasn't in line to meet me wanted to chat for a second," Bowens said. "I was hesitant at first, but we spoke and he shared a story with me about his brother who had an unfortunate incident and was attacked by someone who identified as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. A couple of years later, that same person took his life.

"He shared that he held a grudge against people in the community, but changed his mindset after watching that chanting moment I experienced in the ring. It made him realize his anger was directed at one person and had him understand there are a lot of good people out there. He thanked me, looked me in the eyes, and shook my hand."

During the viral moment, Cameron suggested that Bowens was into her. The 32-year-old responded by asking Cameron, who was born in Australia, if she had been hit in the head too many times by a kangaroo when she was a kid. The crowd then chanted "He's gay!" in unison after Bowens told Cameron that he was gay. Bowens came out as bisexual in 2017 before later identifying as gay.