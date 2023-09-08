Dave Meltzer Puts Forth 'Crazy' Idea If WWE Doesn't Sign CM Punk

It was announced this past weekend that AEW CEO Tony Khan had fired CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the historic All In pay-per-view. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer put forward a "crazy" idea in the event that Punk doesn't end up returning to WWE.

"If WWE doesn't sign him, I wouldn't at all rule out AEW giving him another shot as crazy as that may sound today, for those same reasons, although that would be very difficult," Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer mentioned that Punk's signing proved to be "very big" for Khan's promotion. He wrote in this week's WON, "If you draw money in this business at one point, people will always give you a chance to do it again." Meltzer feels that those who believe that Punk's wrestling career is over are probably going to be proven wrong.

Regarding Punk's potential return to WWE, Meltzer noted that WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque would make the decision. He also said, depending on the timing following his back surgery, that WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon could make the call. Meltzer pointed out that Punk would draw ratings, shift plenty of merchandise, a receive "gigantic" reactions from fans if he were to return to WWE, which could ultimately hurt AEW.

Punk's exit from the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion back in 2014, among other factors, could play a role in WWE's decision to bring him back, according to Meltzer. However, he explained that the circumstances are now very different compared to a few years ago. Meltzer said that Punk's potential return to WWE would be "new" for the organization's fans and wouldn't be seen as "his fourth return to television in a two-plus year period."