Photo: WWE's Rhea Ripley Retweets Fan Art Showing Jey Uso As A Member Of Judgment Day

At WWE Payback 2023, Cody Rhodes introduced Jey Uso as the newest member of the "WWE Raw" roster. Reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has now reshared some fan art that shows Uso as a member of "Raw's" The Judgment Day stable.

There were mixed reactions in the comments of Ripley's repost, with one fan writing, "That's Judgment Jey right there." Another individual posted, "Just this picture alone is enough for him to say no to joining y'all," while another X user shared, "I want him on Judgment Day, but not like that!"

Uso is currently performing on his own after walking away from The Bloodline and his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. On the August 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Uso superkicked reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy before quitting WWE. Rhodes announced Uso had joined "Raw" from "SmackDown" during his appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" at Payback earlier this month.

If Uso somehow ends up in The Judgment Day, he'd be joining forces with Ripley, reigning "NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Preist and Finn Bálor. Priest is also the current holder of the men's Money in the Bank briefcase. In recent weeks, JD McDonagh has been involved in The Judgment Day's activities.