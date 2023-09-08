Booker T: AEW's Tony Khan 'Got What He Paid For' In CM Punk

During the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T analyzed the falling out between CM Punk and AEW.

Co-host Brad Gilmore noted that "AEW Collision" viewership increased week over week in August but then dropped significantly for the first episode post-Punk's release on September 2. Booker T said he isn't sure if Bryan Danielson can fill that spot and draw those viewers back, coupled with the fact that Saturday night is just not structured for a wrestling show. He also isn't sure "Collision" will last too much longer as Punk was very much part of the viewer base.

"We all know CM Punk has his fans," Booker T said. "I said the smallest little bit of things from a constructive aspect about CM Punk and CM Punk fans came after me like with razor's edge, daggers, just wanting to kill me. CM Punk's got an abundance of fans out there. I'm sure CM Punk being fired from AEW is going to affect them in some way just because they had always been trying to crash that [one] million ceiling [in viewership], and they did it a couple of times. I think they did it with CM Punk. I think CM Punk said they even drew their biggest house on his back."

Booker T added, "I think it's going to be a significant drop-off without CM Punk. How big? We're gonna find out. Tony Khan backed himself into this situation, though. I don't think Tony Khan has anybody to blame but himself. Hiring CM Punk, pretty much giving him the keys to the castle and saying, 'Man, whatever you want because we're looking for ratings. We need the ratings.' He got what he paid for. It's just that simple."

