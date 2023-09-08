WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/8 - Damage CTRL Vs. Shotzi & Charlotte Flair And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 8, 2023, coming to you live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

Jimmy Uso will be returning to singles competition for the first time since defeating Matt Riddle on the May 1 episode of "WWE Raw" as he collides with The O.C.'s AJ Styles. Styles will surely be extra motivated tonight after he perceived that Jimmy disrespected his teammate Michin during a conversation between her and Adam Pearce on last week's episode of "SmackDown". Their issues didn't end there, however, as later that night Jimmy aided his brother Solo Sikoa in scoring the win over Styles by tripping him on the ropes.

The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland will be squaring off with Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a non-title match, with the Judgment Day members fresh off becoming Undisputed Tag Team Champions this past Saturday. This will be Butch's return to tag team action after spending the past couple of weeks competing in the Global Heritage Invitational on "WWE NXT" programming.

Although Women's Champion IYO SKY tried assisting Damage CTRL teammate Bayley in defeating Shotzi last week, the pair were unsuccessful after she received some help of her own from Charlotte Flair. Tonight, the former two women will be joining forces to take on the latter duo in a major tag team bout.

Additionally, United States Champion Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Bobby Lashley are all scheduled to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.