AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/8 - Two Quarterfinal Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Matches And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 8, 2023, coming to you from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana!

Darby Allin and Roderick Strong will be facing off in the semifinals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament after both securing their spots in the matchup this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when they defeated Nick Wayne and Trent Beretta respectively. Tonight, the two other competitors in the semifinals will be determined as Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe takes on Jeff Hardy while Penta El Zero Miedo collides with Jay Lethal in two quarterfinal bouts.

Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be joining forces once again alongside Skye Blue to square off with Taya Valkyrie, Anna Jay, and The Bunny in trios competition. The two former AEW Women's World Champions most recently teamed up with Kris Statlander in a losing effort to The Outcasts on the September 2 episode of "AEW Collision".

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker will be returning to tag team action as they face The Young Bucks. Menard and Parker last competed on the July 14 episode of "Rampage", during which they came up short against Naturally Limitless.

Additionally, Sammy Guevara has something on his mind to share in light of his most recent interaction with Chris Jericho on Wednesday.