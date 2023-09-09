WWE HOFer Hacksaw Jim Duggan Is Hospitalized And Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Late this afternoon, the wife of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, posted on the former WCW United States Champion's X account. Debra Duggan wrote that as of last night, her husband had been hospitalized. She added that her husband underwent "emergency surgery" earlier this morning and reported that "everything went well."

In recent years, Duggan has battled prostate cancer. However, he hasn't let that slow him down, as just last year he was able to thwart a break-in attempt on his own home. On the day that he was hospitalized, Duggan had been honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association.

A statement from Debra Duggan. pic.twitter.com/NQ2GKtmL6o — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 9, 2023

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first rose to prominence as a member of the Mid-South Wrestling roster. While there, he engaged in a memorable rivalry with Ted DiBiase and captured the company's Tag Team Titles, as well as the North American Championship. He followed up that successful run by joining the World Wrestling Federation in February 1987 and subsequently had high profile rivalries with such stars as Harley Race, Andre The Giant, and Randy Savage. In 1994, he joined World Championship Wrestling and quickly won the WCW United States Championship defeating "Stunning" Steve Austin in an impromptu match at WCW Fall Brawl. Duggan last wrestled in 2019.