Roderick Strong Advances In The Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Defeating Darby Allin

The Grand Slam Eliminator tournament continued tonight on "AEW Collision" in Cleveland, Ohio. In tonight's first Eliminator match, Roderick Strong faced Darby Allin. However, before the match even got underway, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage made their presence felt.

With Strong waiting in the ring for his opponent, Darby Allin was backstage and making his way to the stage entranceway. However, long before he was even able to reach the entrance, Luchasaurus attacked. Christian Cage then told Allin that as long as he's in the company, he will make sure Allin never holds a championship.

Allin looked down and out and the match was in question. Nevertheless, he made his way to the ring and fought hard in a lengthy match that could have gone either way. At one point, Strong delivered a uranage to Allin on the top turnbuckle sending Allin to the floor.

The duo later battled on the outside of the ring with Allin hitting a stunner on the ring apron and following it up with a coffin drop to Strong who was on the floor. AR Fox suddenly appeared and Nick Wayne who was in Allin's corner from the start of the bout told him to leave, however, Fox stayed. Later, Fox attempted to hit Matt Taven who was in Strong's corner, but Taven moved out of the way. The result was that Fox accidently hit Wayne. Not long after that, Strong delivered his finisher to Allin to score the victory and advance in the tournament to decide MJF's opponent at "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam.