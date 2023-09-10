Samoa Joe Beats Penta El Zero Miedo, Advances In The AEW Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament

In tonight's second Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament match, Samoa Joe faced Penta El Zero Miedo on "AEW Collision" in Cleveland, Ohio. The duo wrestled a highly competitive bout with both wrestlers bringing their best in the match up to determine who would face the winner of the first Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament bout tonight pitting Darby Allin against Roderick Strong.

At one point, Penta El Zero Miedo dove to the outside of the ring in an attempt to hit Samoa Joe. However, Joe moved out of the way and Penta El Zero Miedo instead went violently smashing through a table that was already set up at ringside. Samoa Joe then quickly rolled him into the ring, but was unable to get a three count. Soon after that, Joe applied his Coquina Clutch finisher to score the victory and advance in the tournament.

With the win, Samoa Joe moves on to face Roderick Strong this coming Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite." The winner of that bout will face MJF for the AEW World Championship on "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam.