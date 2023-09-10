Bryan Danielson Challenges Zack Sabre Jr. On AEW Collision, Match Set For WrestleDream

Earlier tonight on "AEW Collision," Tony Schiavone interviewed Bryan Danielson. Danielson told the audience that he once told his daughter that when she turns seven, he would retire. He then indicated that his daughter is now six. However, in spite of suggesting that this might be his last year in the ring, Danielson followed up that statement saying, "I will not go gently into that good night." He added that, "This will be the most epic year of my career."

From there, Danielson went on to say that he wants to face the guy who claims to be the best wrestler in the world at WrestleDream — Zack Sabre Jr. With that announcement, Ricky Starks and Big Bill entered the arena. Starks stated his intention is to take everything he can get. Danielson responded saying that he wishes Starks would have been a bit more patient because he wasn't finished talking yet. Before Danielson could reveal what he would have said if he wasn't interrupted, Big Bill attacked him. However, Starks quickly told Big Bill to stop. Once Big Bill stopped hitting Danielson, Starks attacked Danielson. With Danielson down, Jon Moxley entered the ring in an attempt to save Danielson. Instead, the duo of Big Bill and Ricky Starks got the upper hand on Moxley and Danielson before eventually leaving the ring.

Later in the broadcast, it was announced that Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. would wrestle at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that takes place on October 1 in Seattle, Washington.