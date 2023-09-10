Eddie Kingston And Claudio Castagnoli Agree To AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Match

"AEW Collision" featured a sit down discussion earlier tonight with Tony Schiavone, Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston. The discussion started with Castagnoli suggesting he didn't remember what the issue was between himself and Kingston. Kingston interjected saying that this was simply Castagnoli's way of acting superior to him and that he knew what the issue was – Castagnoli left the independents without "doing business" with him.

Kingston said that at one point they lived with each other and that they were so close that Castagnoli even knew his parents. He then went on to say that since Castagnoli felt he was so much better than him, that he should put the ROH World Championship on the line against him in front of his parents in New York at "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam. To further up the stakes, Kingston said he would also put his New Japan Strong Openweight Title on the line.

Castagnoli said he'd agree to the match only if Kingston agreed to shake his hand at "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam. Kingston promptly agreed. The match for both the ROH World Title and the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship has been set for the "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam event being held in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, on September 20. Their last singles match against each other took place on the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event on March 31, 2023, which was a ROH World Title defense won by reigning champion Claudio Castagnoli.