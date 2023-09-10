Gable Steveson Wrestles Second WWE NXT Match, Despite Reports Of Roster Removal

Despite reports that Gable Steveson had been removed from the "WWE NXT" roster this past week, the Olympic gold medalist actually worked his second WWE match on Friday night.

Steveson was in action at a "NXT" live event in Sebring, Florida, as he took on "NXT Level Up" regular Dante Chen. After what was described as a "back and forth" match by fans in attendance, Steveson scored the victory with an ankle lock. This is officially his first victory in the company after he battled Baron Corbin to a double count-out at NXT Great American Bash in July.

The 23-year-old has been back in the headlines this week after it was announced that he withdrew from competing in the 2023 Senior World Championships in Serbia scheduled for September 16 through 24. Steveson qualified for the event by winning the 2023 U.S. Open Wrestling Championships and Final X. It remains to be seen what this means for his amateur wrestling career as he previously expressed interest in utilizing his final year of NCAA eligibility.

After his Olympic success in 2021 in Tokyo, WWE signed Steveson to a NIL deal that September. He was announced as a member of the "WWE Raw" roster and made a notable appearance at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 but did not actually compete until this summer when he began appearing on "NXT." His live event debut seemingly indicates that he's sticking around in WWE for the time being to continue honing his craft.