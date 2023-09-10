Velvet Sky Announces Departure From The NWA

Velvet Sky has announced her departure from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). She broke the news on Friday in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the NWA," she wrote before thanking Billy Corgan, each person she worked with, and commentators Joe Galli and Tim Storm, whom she said she "learned so much from." She wished the best for the promotion as she signed off, though she seemingly left the door open to a return, adding, "See you all down the road."

Velvet Sky had been working with NWA as a color commentator, starting in March 2021, following her retirement from in-ring competition in 2017. She had also worked with Ring of Honor — pre-Tony Khan acquisition — as a non-wrestler in "The Allure" stable between 2019 and late 2020. She received a warm farewell in reaction to her announcement; Joe Galli described her as the "heart and soul" of the commentary team, saying that she is loved dearly and will be missed. Former Women's World Champion Kamille, Natalia Markova, and Lady Frost all shared their support for Sky.

Sky is set to appear on Impact Wrestling's 1000th episode, which was taped on Saturday to air on Thursday, September 14. Sky will be at ringside as her former teammate, Angelina Love, takes part in a 10-woman tag match. Love will team with Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and a mystery partner against Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, and a mystery partner.