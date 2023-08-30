Impact World Title Match, Big-Name Return Set For Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling's 1,000th episode just got bigger.

During an appearance on "Busted Open" on Wednesday, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim revealed the big news that she will make an in-ring return for "Impact 1000." She last laced up her boots in April 2019 in her hometown of Toronto where she put over Tessa Blanchard at Rebellion.

Impact also announced on Wednesday that Alex Shelley will defend his Impact World Championship against one-half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions Trey Miguel. Shelley has successfully defended his title on four occasions since winning it for the first time in June. It will mark their first singles bout under the Impact banner.

In addition to Kim returning to the squared circle, Impact previously announced that Awesome Kong, Devon Dudley, and Traci Brooks are also returning to the ring. Devon will reunite with Bully Ray to compete as Team 3D for the first time in seven years. Brooks is slated to team up with Frankie Kazarian to take on Alisha and Eddie Edwards. The Beautiful People's Angelina Love and Velvet Sky are also advertised to appear. All of this is in addition to the returns of the Ultimate X and Feast or Fired matches.

"Impact 1000" will be taped on September 9 in White Plains, New York, and will air on AXS TV on Thursday, September 14. While not confirmed to appear on the broadcast, the likes of D'Lo Brown, Lance Storm, James Storm, Chris Harris, Tommy Dreamer, and Shark Boy are all set for the company's fan celebration prior to the television taping.