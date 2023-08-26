Dudley Boyz To Wrestle First Tag Match Since 2016 On Impact Special

Next month, Impact Wrestling celebrates its 1,000th episode of "Impact" with special appearances from several alumni, including Velvet Sky, Angelina Love, Awesome Kong, D'Lo Brown, and Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley). This milestone episode of "Impact" will be taped on September 9 in White Plains, New York, and aired on September 14. Earlier today, Impact revealed that not only will Team 3D reunite onscreen, but they will also be in action for the first time in nearly seven years.

"BREAKING: We can officially confirm that Team 3D (@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon) will be IN ACTION together for the first time in 7 years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!" Impact announced on Twitter. D-Von and Bully's last tag team match occurred during a House of Glory show in December 2016, as they vied for the HOG Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), and EYFBO (Angel Ortiz & Mike Draztik). This occasion will also mark Team 3D's first Impact tag bout since Bound For Glory 2014, where they defeated Abyss and Tommy Dreamer.

Following his stroke in 2020, and eventual back surgery, D-Von was uncertain if he'd ever return to the ring, but after three years of rehabilitation alongside his personal trainer, he seems ready to run the ropes again. "All of a sudden to have the opportunity to get back together with Bubba and be on the 1000th episode of Impact and relive the glory we once had, I think it's great. I'm really looking forward to this," he previously said on "Busted Open Radio."