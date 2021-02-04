In November, WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE producer D-Von Dudley revealed he was suffering from health issues. At the time he was hanging in there and waiting and seeing what the doctors would say.

On a recent episode of Table Talk, D-Von opened up about a stroke he suffered from. He stated that he is doing better now.

“I had a stroke, and now I’m doing so much better man,” D-Von revealed. “I am back to my normal self almost.”

D-Von did not go into further detail as to when he suffered a stroke.

Wrestling Inc. would like to wish D-Von well in his recovery.