Victory Road PPV, 1000th Episode Of Impact Announced For Back-To-Back September Dates

Fans who have remained loyal to Impact Wrestling for nearly two decades have reason to rejoice.

It was announced Friday that the promotion will invade White Plains, New York for a pair of historic shows this September. First, on September 8, IMPACT will present its annual Victory Road live pay-per-view, following which the 1000th episode of IMPACT will be taped at the same arena on September 9. The milestone episode will air on September 14 as part of Impact's routine Thursday programming.

As of this writing, no matches or appearances have been announced for the monumental 1000th episode. Fans on social media believe a lot of Impact's all-time greats, the likes of Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Sting, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong and Kurt Angle, could make cameo appearances — provided they receive permission from their employers. Impact has maintained a sound working relationship with both AEW and WWE in recent years, as evidenced by Mickie James' shocking entry in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, and the exchange of talents between AEW and Impact in 2020 and 2021. As such, it wouldn't be unfathomable to see Impact's all-time greats turn up at the September 9 taping.

IMPACT debuted on television in the United States on June 4, 2004 on Fox Sports Net. Subsequently, the show aired on Spike TV from 2005 to 2014, before switching to networks such as Destination America, Pop and Pursuit Channel. In October 2019, Impact moved permanently to the Anthem-owned AXS TV where it has remained since.

Incidentally, Victory Road 2004 was Impact's first-ever monthly PPV in company history, meaning the upcoming slate of September shows would honor the company's TV and PPV milestones in back-to-back nights. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, June 2.