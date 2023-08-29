Impact Wrestling Has Big Plans In Place For 1000th Episode

Impact Wrestling continues to load up its 1,000th episode slated for Thursday, September 14, on AXS TV.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the signature Ultimate X match will return yet again as the company just celebrated 20 years since the very first one took place. Participants have not been announced yet, but it can be assumed that the winner will secure a future X-Division Championship match like KUSHIDA did at Slammiversary in July.

Additionally, Impact is reviving the Feast or Fired match, which sees several participants vie for four different briefcases hanging on poles above the turnbuckles. Traditionally, three briefcases contain title opportunities, while one of them contains a pink slip and someone will be let go — and it may or may not be kayfabe. The last Feast or Fired match was held in 2018.

It has also been confirmed that Traci Brooks is returning to the ring for the special occasion. She will team with husband Frankie Kazarian to take on fellow married couple Alisha and Eddie Edwards. This will likely conclude the months-long feud between Kazarian and Edwards. Brooks last wrestled for TNA in 2011 and was last seen at this summer's Slammiversary in Kazarian's corner. Edwards prevailed victorious at that event.

Impact Wrestling previously announced that the 1,000th episode will feature the in-ring return of Team 3D's Bully Ray and Devon. Their opponents remain a mystery as of this writing. Meanwhile, former Knockouts Awesome Kong, Angelina Love, and Velvet Sky are also set to appear.