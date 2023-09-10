WWE's Scarlett And Shotzi To Host New Paranormal Investigation YouTube Series

It's spooky season, and we know what that means. As the rest of the world begins preparing for the upcoming Halloween holiday, WWE's Scarlett and Shotzi have been busy filming a paranormal investigation series, which will premiere on WWE's YouTube Channel later this month. This project was first confirmed by Scarlett on the X, formerly known as Twitter, as she gave a brief overview of the brand-new series entitled "Chamber of Horrors."

"Do you believe in ghosts? You will," Scarlett wrote. "For the last year, we've been investigating the most haunted locations, and now we can't wait to show you some of our favorites...Get in the spirit on September 20th for our new paranormal series Chamber of Horrors!"

Scarlett's co-host, Shotzi, commented on the announcement, noting that it was difficult to keep their tapings a secret. Much like Scarlett, though, Shotzi is ecstatic to finally share the "ghostly goodness" they collected during filming. While the pair has yet to release the full list of places they visited, Scarlett revealed that they did take a trip to the Pennhurst Asylum, which is located in Spring City, Pennsylvania.

Last year, Scarlett and Shotzi collaborated with AEW star Harley Cameron to produce a music video for "I Put A Spell On You" in the midst of the 2022 Halloween holiday season. "I Put A Spell On You" was first published by Jalacy J. "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins in 1956. In their rendition of the song, Shotzi, Scarlett, and Cameron weaved in some spooky elements, including skeletons, potion bottles, and a spell book.