Scarlett And Shotzi Blackheart Release Halloween Themed Music Video

Fans may recall WWE's Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart teamed up with unsigned wrestler Harley Cameron to release the music video "Indestructible" back in April 2021. Now, the trio is back with a brand new release.

WWE revealed the new music video via their official Twitter account, as Scarlett, Shotzi, and Cameron sing "I Put a Spell On You" in the lead-up to Halloween at the end of the month. The song, first released in 1956 by Jalacy J. "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins, is covered by the trio with an added rock twist. The video itself, directed by Leeza Ashley, features a number of spooky themes throughout.

WWE posted: Get in the Halloween spirit with @Lady_Scarlett13, Shotzi, and @itsdanni_ellexo's cover of "I Put A Spell On You" in their brand new music video!"

Scarlett recently returned to WWE alongside her real-life husband Karrion Kross after initially being let go by the company in November 2021. Scarlett was the valet for Kross in "NXT," but did not join him on the main roster when he was called up to "WWE Raw" in the summer of 2021. Upon being re-signed, the duo was placed back together and made an unannounced return on "WWE SmackDown" in August. During their comeback, Kross attacked Drew McIntyre while Scarlett placed an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kross, with some help from Scarlett, went on to defeat McIntyre in a strap match at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.

Meanwhile, Shotzi has been signed to WWE since October 2019 and currently performs on the "SmackDown" brand. Cameron, on the other hand, does not work for WWE but has recently had some mainstream exposure by performing for All Elite Wrestling.