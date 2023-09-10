Update On 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan's Health Following Hospitalization

Hacksaw Jim Duggan was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery recently, cutting short an event in Glenns Falls, NY, and leaving fans worried about the WWE Hall of Famer's condition.

Duggan's wife Debra took to X (formerly Twitter) to tell fans that Duggan is resting comfortably after a successful surgery.

Update: Jim is resting comfortably. He is on the mend and will be back on his feet soon. Thank you for your prayers, good wishes and messages. Hacksaw's fans are awesome! Thanks to @JakeSnakeDDT and Cheryl for the beautiful flowers! pic.twitter.com/OGZ7wceVtj — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 10, 2023

There is still no word on the nature of Duggan's surgery but Debra says he'll be "back on his feet soon." Duggan is shown in a photo, resting in his hospital bed near flowers that were reportedly sent by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts and his wife. AEW's Matt Hardy sent well wishes to Duggan in a tweet, saying he hopes that Duggan feels better soon. Duggan also received well wishes from former ECW announcer Joel Gertner.

Duggan's health has been a point of concern as he's battled cancer on numerous occasions, with the former WCW World Television Champion initially having kidney cancer during his late '90s run in WCW, and recently battling prostate cancer. Despite being retired from wrestling, Duggan has still been kicking ass and taking names, recently thwarting a break-in attempt.

"He tripped over the step. So when he fell in, now I'm coming at him," Duggan explained, "if he had a gun, he would've shot me because I couldn't have stopped myself. I was charging him.

A staple of Mid-South Wrestling in the territory days, Duggan went on to national acclaim in the WWF and WCW in the late-80s and 90s. Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and his last match was in 2019.