Former Impact Knockout Champion Deonna Purrazzo Set For Free Agency

Deonna Purrazzo is set to enter the free-agent market at the beginning of 2024, according to Fightful Select.

The three-time Knockouts Champion has been a key part of Impact Wrestling since joining the company after being released by WWE in 2020. She originally worked for Impact without an official contract for several months, but went on to sign a multi-year deal years ago. When redoing her contract, Impact Wrestling put in an option year as Purrazzo overperformed on the original deal.

Purrazzo hasn't been a free agent in wrestling with the exception of the pandemic era since 2018, and during that time she has become one of the biggest names in wrestling. Not only has she dominated the singles division in Impact Wrestling, but Purrazzo is also a former ROH Women's Champion, an AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, and a former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion, proving her worth in countless promotions.

It is currently unknown what Purrazzo will decide to do next, although she does have a history of working for WWE and has also appeared on AEW television before. Purrazzo confirmed before signing her current Impact Wrestling contract that she had spoken with those two companies, meaning there could be interest once again.

Of course, there is also the chance that Purrazzo will end up re-signing with Impact Wrestling between now and the expiry of her contract. Impact is notorious for pushing its women's division which has attracted many names such as Trinity Fatu, while Jordynne Grace also decided to re-sign with Impact recently.