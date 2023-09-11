AEW's Anthony Bowens On What He'd Tell Chris Kanyon, Wrestlers Struggling To Come Out

AEW's Anthony Bowens has discussed how the late Chris Kanyon struggled with his identity and the message he has for those who want to come out.

Bowens, who is one of the many openly gay wrestlers in pro wrestling currently, highlighted in an interview with "Out" magazine how Kanyon couldn't come out due to the homophobia of the time he lived in. The AEW star wishes Kanyon was alive to see how queer people have been embraced by the pro wrestling community.

"I don't know what I would say to him, but I would hope that he would be proud of all the progress that was made, because I did read some of his book about how much he struggled and heard the stories of his experiences going toward the latter end of his life where he did take his life, which was so heartbreaking to hear," said the AEW star. "I just wish he was around to see it so he wouldn't have to go through that pain. He could exist in the space of professional wrestling doing what he loves that I do every single week."

Bowens, who has also spoken about the challenges of coming out, expressed empathy for the challenges the deceased star faced in not being able to openly embrace his true self. The pro wrestling world has accepted and welcomed queer people in recent times, which the AEW star witnessed firsthand following his "I'm Gay" promo.

The AEW star is pleased with the progress that's happened in society and hopes that Kanyon is watching from above with joy. Kanyon, who featured in both WCW and WWE, died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2010.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​