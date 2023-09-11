WWE Raw Preview 9/11: Rhea Ripley Vs. Raquel Rodriguez For WWE Women's World Title

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a Payback rematch on this evening's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. At the Payback premium live event on September 2, reigning "NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio helped fellow Judgment Day teammate Ripley retain the gold against Rodriguez. As a result, Mysterio will be banned from ringside for tonight's championship encounter.

In addition to that, GUNTHER will celebrate becoming the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time. The Imperium leader broke the Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record late last week after retaining the gold against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable seven nights ago. "The Ring General's" incredible reign began on the June 10, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he defeated Ricochet for the belt.

And lastly, Cody Rhodes will make his first appearance on WWE programming since Payback. At that premium live event, "The American Nightmare" appeared on "The Grayson Waller Effect" and introduced Jey Uso, who had quit WWE on the August 11 episode of "SmackDown," as the newest member of the red brand roster. Fans will presumably learn what's next for the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner leading into Fastlane on October 7.