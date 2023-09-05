Raquel Rodriguez Getting WWE Women's Title Rematch Against Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez will get another shot at Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's World Championship.

Just days after Dominik Mysterio helped Ripley defeat Rodriguez at Payback, Rodriguez went into Monday night's episode of "Raw" looking for another opportunity.

Rodriguez was seen meeting backstage with Adam Pearce, where an agreement was made. Later, after steamrolling one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green, Rodriguez revealed the nature of her conversation with Pearce.

Rodriguez made it known that she is getting a rematch against Ripley on next Monday's episode of "Raw," and to make sure that the playing field is level, Pearce ordered that Mysterio be barred from ringside for that match.

Ripley has held the WWE Women's World Title since she defeated Charlotte Flair for what was then known as the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The rivalry between Rodriguez and Ripley dates back to their time in "NXT." In fact, it was Rodriguez who sent Ripley off the brand and onto the main roster when she defeated her in a Last Woman Standing match in January 2021.