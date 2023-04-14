Rhea Ripley Says She And Charlotte Flair Proved They Belonged In WrestleMania 39 Main Event

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship closed the show on Night One of WrestleMania 39. But in the weeks prior, there remained a good deal of mystery as to which match would get the main event nod, opposite Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. There was a prevailing belief that Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship would be the pick, but it wasn't to be. However, that didn't stop the women from turning down the heat in their bout and delivering a show-stealing performance on such a grand stage. Appearing on "After The Bell," Ripley shared that in her mind, there was no doubt they proved their main event credentials.

"It's epic. And coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel like we went out there and left everything we had in that ring, and that's why we proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot," Ripley stated. "Yes, we didn't have a good build like Sami and Owens and The Usos did, but at the same time Charlotte and I, every time we step in that ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferociousness, we go out there and we just beat the every loving crap out of each other," she added. "So I feel like all the praise that we got, it made me happy and it made me proud that we went out there and beat the crap out of each other and loved it."

However, much of that didn't come as a shock to Ripley. After all, she acknowledged that she and Flair have tremendous chemistry working together in the ring, but if you expected anything less than excellence from them, you were bound to be disappointed. "I know that it's gonna be fantastic, and yes, we are gonna absolutely beat the crap out of each other, but it's gonna be all worth it in the long run."