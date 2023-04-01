Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Vs. The Usos Will Reportedly Main Event Night 1 Of WrestleMania 39

After plenty of indecisiveness in the weeks and months leading up to WrestleMania 39, the main event of Night 1 seems to have finally been decided, as the WWE Tag Team Championship will headline the biggest event of WWE's calendar year for the first time ever when The Usos defend their titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The decision, first reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, was finalized earlier today mere hours before the show is set to begin.

The match between Zayn, Owens, and the Usos, despite only being formally announced less than two weeks ago, has been one of the most highly-anticipated of this year's two-night extravaganza. In what could be the culmination of the Bloodline/Sami Zayn storyline that has been captivating wrestling fans since last spring, Zayn and Owens will seek tag team championship gold together for the first time in their WWE careers.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships being granted the main event spot does have the potential of rubbing some people the wrong way. While many saw the tag team match as the frontrunner, the "Smackdown" Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley was also reportedly in consideration to go on last at the event. Flair specifically made her case as to why their match deserved to go on last, pointing out that Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and should be given the main event slot that she was guaranteed.

With The Usos vs. Zayn and Owens taking the main event slot, WrestleMania 39 will mark the first time a tag team match has headlined the "Showcase of the Immortals" since WrestleMania 1 when Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeated Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper.